Kolkata, August 31: The West Bengal Government on Monday extended the coronavirus lockdown for one more month till September 30 in containment zones of the state. The decision was taken amid rising cases of the COVID-19. The Mamata Banerjee-led government also announced to resume metro service in a graded manner from September 8.

Meanwhile, schools, and other educational institutions will remain closed. Similarly, cinema halls, swimming pools and entertainment parks will not be allowed to open. The state government, in its notification, mentioned that open theatres could resume services from September 21.

Notification by West Bengal Government:

West Bengal government extends lockdown till September 30. Metro rail service to resume in graded manner with effect from September 8. pic.twitter.com/twLRa3Lv5B — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

The Bannerjee government, however, announced a complete shutdown on September 7, 11 and 12. All government and private offices, public and private transport, passenger flights will remain completely closed. However, essential services, including healthcare services are allowed to open.

