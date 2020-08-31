Chandigarh, August 31: The Punjab government on Monday issued a set of revised guidelines for international arrivals. Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that before planning for travel to Punjab, all international passengers will have to submit self-declaration form on the online portal at least 72 hours before scheduled travel. This is in line with the revised guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 1,689 More COVID-19 Cases Reported in Punjab.

According to the fresh guidelines issued by the Punjab government, all international travellers would need to give an undertaking on the online portal that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days, that is, seven days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by seven days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health. International arrivals will have to register on COVA Punjab application before travelling. 23 Punjab MLAs Test COVID-19 Positive Ahead of Assembly Session.

Punjab Issues Revised Guidelines For International Arrivals:

They should also give an undertaking on the portal that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days i.e. 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days of isolation at home with self-monitoring of health: Punjab Government https://t.co/CnymhQtRRc — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

Earlier, the Punjab government had mandated 14-day home quarantine, besides 7-day institutional aquamarine, for international arrivals in the state. The guidelines have been issued in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. A total of 1,689 COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths were reported in Punjab on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 52,526 in the state. The total number of cases includes 35,747 discharges and 1,404 deaths so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).