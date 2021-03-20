Jaipur, Mar 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday directed police to complete investigation in pending cases of crime against women in shortest possible time.

He said cases of crime against women and SC/ST should be monitored at the level of chief secretary, DGP and principal secretary (home) in a time-bound manner.

Gehlot said the state government's decision of filing an FIR on the basis of every single complaint lodged in police stations has led to an increase in the registration of crimes.

"This decision has been widely appreciated and it has sent a positive message to the complainants," he said in a review meeting with Chief Secretary Niranan Arya and senior police officials.

DGP ML Lather said in the meeting that the average time of investigation in rape cases has reduced to 122 days in 2019-20 as compared to 269 days in 2017-18.

The chief minister also instructed the officials to take feedback from the lower level seriously and make efforts to improve the system.

He also directed action against policemen who misuse their power.

Referring to a case in which an RPS officer was arrested by the anti-corruption bureau for seeking sexual favours from a rape victim, Gehlot said strongest possible action should be taken against such policemen.

He said police officers should investigate the case properly without any bias.

Gehlot directed the officials to take steps towards increasing the representation of women in the Police Department.

