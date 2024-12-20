Lucknow, Dec 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed that the training of all policemen be completed by March 2025 to ensure the effective implementation of the three new criminal laws introduced in July 2024.

He also emphasised the prompt procurement of essential equipment required for the enforcement of these laws.

Also Read | 'Congress Government Used Police Force to Bog Me Down': BJP MLC CT Ravi's First Reaction After Release Following Karnataka High Court Order.

He highlighted the importance of creating widespread public awareness about the new legal provisions.

"During a key meeting held on Friday, officials informed the chief minister that 100 per cent of IPS, PPS officers, Inspectors-in-Charge/SHOs and technical staff across the state have been fully trained in the three new laws," according to an official statement.

Also Read | Union Cabinet Approves INR 11,582 per Quintal MSP for Milling Copra, INR 12,100 for Ball Copra for 2025 Season, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw (Watch Video).

"Additionally, 99 per cent of inspectors, 95 per cent of sub-inspectors and 74 per cent of head constables/constables have also completed their training," it added.

Emphasising that more than 40 crore devotees are expected to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Chief Minister Adityanath proposed organising an exhibition at the event to promote the three new criminal laws.

He also suggested educating devotees about the benefits of these laws through short videos, the statement said.

Additionally, he instructed officials to utilise social media platforms to highlight significant achievements, including recent cases where criminals were convicted in record time, it said.

The chief minister underlined the critical role of forensics in implementing these new laws. Currently, each district in the state has only one forensic mobile van. To strengthen this infrastructure, the chief minister directed the provision of an additional forensic mobile van in all districts at the earliest.

He also stressed the need to expedite the recruitment of forensic experts, emphasising their vital role in law enforcement and instructing that no delays occur in the hiring process.

He urged the officials to accelerate the installation of video conferencing (VC) units in prisons and ensure that investigators and prosecution officers at all police stations have access to VC facilities.

During the meeting, officials informed the chief minister that equipment procurement related to the new laws is underway. In response, the CM directed them to expedite the process and complete all purchases by March 2025.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)