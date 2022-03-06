Pune, Mar 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underlined "speed and scale" as the most important aspect for developing modern infrastructure and said in previous decades the completion of important projects used to get delayed.

Modi was addressing a public meeting at the MIT College ground here after launching and laying the foundation stone of various development projects in the city.

Dwelling on the new approach to infrastructure-led growth in the country, the prime minister said that the most important thing for the development of modern infrastructure in any country is speed and scale.

"But for decades, we had such systems that the completion of important projects used to take a long time. This sluggish attitude has been affecting the development of the country as well,” he said.

He said metro connectivity is being developed in Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Thane and Nagpur cities in Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated a stretch of the Pune metro project.

The PM appealed to citizens of Pune and other cities to travel by metro irrespective of their position in society.

"I would like to appeal to people from all walks of life, especially big people, to get used to travelling in the metro train," he said, adding that if more people travel by metro the volume will eventually help their respective cities.

"In the 21st century India, we have to make our cities modern and add new facilities. Keeping future cities of India in mind, the Centre is working on several projects simultaneously. Our government's resolve is to have green transport, launch electric buses, electric cars and e-motorcycles and there has to be smart mobility in every city. People should use only one car for mobility," the PM said.

Modi also said that every city should have an integrated command and control centre which will make that city smart.

He also stressed the need for setting up efficient waste management systems and sewage treatment plants.

"The sources of water should be safeguarded with proper management. Govardhan plants should be set up in all cities for creating wealth from waste with an emphasis on energy efficiency. With this vision, we are going ahead," the PM said.

The prime minister said the RERA (Real Estate Regulation and Development) Act was brought by the Centre for the protection of flat buyers.

"In the absence of such act, the common middle-class flat buyers used to pay for the houses and for years they never used to get the possession of houses. In nutshell, the middle-class citizens who desire to have their own house used to feel cheated before they could buy a house. To protect their interests, the RERA Act was brought in which is helping them a lot," he said.

He said a healthy competition among cities will spur local bodies to focus on cleanliness and other aspects.

The PM said that the Centre is emphasising the use of biofuel to cut down the dependency on crude oil and reduce pollution.

"As ethanol plants are being set up in and around, the sugarcane cultivators are getting a lot of help," he said.

The PM said the Mula Mutha riverfront project in Pune and the metro service will help address the issue of constant floods and pollution.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of the Mula-Mutha river project. River rejuvenation will be done in a 9-km stretch at a cost of over Rs 1,080 crore.

"The Centre is extending all support in making Mula-Mutha rivers' rejuvenation possible. When these rivers will be rejuvenated, the people of Pune will also feel good. I would like to appeal to people living in the cities to celebrate the 'River Festival' to create a new awareness about the importance and preservation of these important lifelines," he said.

He said in today's fast-growing India, we have to focus on speed and scale.

"This is the reason our government has prepared the PM-Gatishakti National Master Plan. This Gatishakti Plan will ensure an integrated focus as all stakeholders will work with full information and proper coordination," he added.

The PM said that he was happy that “along with modernity, the ancient tradition of Pune and the pride of Maharashtra are being given equal place in urban planning.”

