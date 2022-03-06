Mumbai, March 6: A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai where a 36-year-old man allegedly killed his friend with a piece of paver block over a financial issue on Friday in Girgaum. The accused was arrested by the police within a few hours of the crime. The accused, identified as Manoj Marajkole, is a resident of Girgaum.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the deceased was identified as Arjun Yeshwant Singh (35). Reportedly, the deceased had taken Rs 100 from the accused and failed to return it. The accused picked up a paver block and hit the victim on his head. After attacking him, the accused fled the spot. Hyderabad Shocker: Businessman Brutally Murdered Over Illicit Relationship, Financial Dispute; 7 Held.

The police said the incident took place near Madhav Bhavan compound, Khadilkar Road, Girgaum. The accused was arrested within a few hours and was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

