New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday rejigged its Uttar Pradesh unit, appointing 16 vice presidents, 38 general secretaries and 30 secretaries.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge made the fresh appointments months after the party named Ajai Rai as the head of the state unit.

An organisational overhaul of several state units of the Congress has taken place and is likely to take place in other states.

Former Youth Congress chief Keshav Chand Yadav, Suhail Ansari, Rahul Rai and Prem Prakash Agarwal are among the 16 vice presidents appointed in the Uttar Pradesh unit.

