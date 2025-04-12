New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday appointed observers for the selection of the party's district unit presidents in Gujarat and their first meeting will be organised in Modasa town on April 15.

The party has plans for a massive organisational reshuffle and strengthen it at the grassroots level by granting more powers to the district units.

Also Read | 'Constitution Is Our Foundation': Akhilesh Yadav Says 'If Constitution Becomes Weak, Democracy Will Be Weak and This Will Result in Dictatorship'.

"The Congress president has approved the appointment of All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) observers for Gujarat under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan with immediate effect," a statement from party general secretary K C Venugopal said.

As many as 43 AICC observers and 183 PCC observers have been appointed for the selection of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents in Gujarat.

Also Read | ‘Forced To Have Sex With Brother-in-law To Conceive Child’: Mayawati’s Niece Claims Her Husband Is Impotent Due To Steroids Use for Bodybuilding, Alleges Sexual Harassment by In-Laws.

Venugopal said the AICC observers have been tasked with overseeing the process of selection and appointment of DCC presidents.

The decision to appoint DCC presidents was taken at the just-concluded AICC session held in Ahmedabad on April 9.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had said at the AICC session that the DCC presidents will be empowered, made accountable and they will also have a say in the selection of party candidates. Rahul Gandhi had said that they are making the DCCs and their chiefs the foundation of the Congress party.

Venugopal said a group of four PCC observers along with an AICC observer, will be assigned to each of the 41 district congress committees.

"The AICC observer will be the convener of the group. The four AICC secretaries already assigned to Gujarat will coordinate the exercise in their respective zones.

"The first meeting of all observers will be held on Tuesday, April 15 at 3 pm in Modasa town in the Aravalli district of Gujarat," Venugopal said.

While 43 AICC observers have been appointed, along with seven supporting observers, a total of 183 PCC observers have been appointed to oversee the DCC president appointments.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)