New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday constituted a seven-member committee to study matters related to caste census with senior leaders M Veerappa Moily, Abhishek Manu Singh and Salman Khurshid being part of the panel.

Senior leaders Mohan Prakash, R P N Singh, P L Punia and Kuldeep Bishnoi are the remaining members of the panel, a party statement said.

Moily will be its convenor.

The Congress, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, had asked the government why it was “quiet” and “running away” from a caste-based census.

Asserting that there is a demand for a caste-based census from all quarters, Singhvi had said in Rajya Sabha the exercise is needed because the quota for backward classes has exceeded the determined limits in many states.

