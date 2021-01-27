Kolkata, Jan 27 (PTI) The Congress and the CPI(M) on Wednesday said that they will not support the censure motion which the ruling Trinamool Congress is likely to move in the assembly over raising of "Jai Shri Ram" slogan at an official programme to celebrate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose here. The motion, if moved, will not be backed unless Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ensures that the Constitution and the opposition of the state get respect, leaders of the two parties said.

Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, on January 23 declined to speak after the slogan was raised from a section of the audience just before she was to address the programme in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She had said such "insult" was unacceptable.

The Congress had supported Banerjee saying that raising slogans in this way is an insult to the chief minister, while the CPI(M) described the incident as "disgraceful to the state".

The TMC on Monday said that it is likely to move a censure motion in the West Bengal assembly over raising of "Jai Shri Ram" slogan at that programme, claiming that it was an insult to Netaji as well as the chief minister.

A two-day special session of the West Bengal Assembly will begin on January 27 when the state government will table a resolution against the Centre's new farm laws and discuss the issue of agitating farmers. The censure motion is likely to be placed in the House on January 28.

A censure motion is moved in a Legislative House to express strong disapproval of certain policies or acts. "There is no official communication to us till now (about the censure motion)," Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan told reporters.

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty alleged that Mamata Banerjee is leading an autocratic government.

"Does insult matter only for Mamata Banerjee? Opposition leaders are insulted regularly. They are unable to raise the voices of people (in the assembly).

"Rights of people are infringed upon. The BJP is insensitive to farmers problems and the Mamata Banerjee government is insensitive to para-teachers legitimate demands," he claimed.

Women members of an organisation of para teachers on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the West Bengal legislative assembly, demanding parity of their salaries with that of regular teachers in schools.

