Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a 'janta darshan' in Lucknow and listened to people's grievances and complaints ahead of the state budget session set to commence today.

People lined up with their grievances listed in papers, with the UP CM individually talking to each member of the public and directing officials to commence work on helping the people.

Earlier, CM Adityanath also met Governor Anindiben Patel at Lok Bhavan.

The Chief Minister's janta darshan was held just before the commencement of the budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Extensive security and traffic arrangements have been put in place in Lucknow.

The session, scheduled from February 9 to 20, marks the first legislative meeting of the year in the state. In view of the proceedings, police forces along with the Rapid Response Force (RRF) have been deployed around the Assembly building to ensure smooth and secure functioning.

Ahead of the session, the NDA legislature held a meeting on Sunday with all party MLAs to prepare for the proceedings.

Speaking after the meeting, UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "It will be a very good budget session. All the MLAs of the state are very enthusiastic. I express my sincere gratitude to all the MLAs."

Whereas, NDA MLA Danish Ansari criticised the Opposition for lacking an agenda, stating, "The opposition has no agenda; they should tell whether a good education system has been implemented in UP under the Yogi government or not, they should tell whether the rule of law has been strengthened in UP or not. The Yogi government has fulfilled all the expectations of the common people. The Opposition is talking without any issues; they only know how to mislead the public, but the public will not fall into anyone's trap."

The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will begin today with a dedicated discussion window from 5 pm to 8 pm daily, which has been established to ensure all members have time to voice their opinions beyond the standard house time limit.

Speaker Satish Mahana expressed a broader goal to have the House sit for at least 30 days this year, encouraging the opposition to engage in debate rather than disruption. (ANI)

