Ahmedabad, Apr 23 (PTI) A Congress delegation on Saturday met Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhavan and sought action against elements trying to create "communal polarization" and misusing government machinery "to suppress the voices of dissent".

The Congress also accused the BJP government in the state of "bulldozer politics" like its counterpart in Uttar Pradesh.

The delegation, which included Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathwa, AICC Gujarat in charge Raghu Sharma and several MLAs and senior leaders, submitted a memorandum and accused the ruling BJP of indulging in politics of hatred and misusing government machinery to suppress dissenting voices.

"Attempts are being made to create a situation of communal polarization in the state, and those (in the government) who are responsible to maintain law and order are behaving unconstitutionally," the Congress' memorandum stated.

It sought action against "those who are trying to create fear in the minds of citizens", adding that the BJP was trying to instigate and create communal tension to hide its inability to bring the state back on track amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also said the Gujarat government was adopting the "politics of bulldozer" after getting inspired by the Uttar Pradesh government.

"In truth, they are bulldozing the soul of Mahatma Gandhi and the Constitution. Such efforts to create hatred among people is affecting the state economically. The party (BJP) is targeting those opposing its unconstitutional activities using government machinery," it added.

The Congress requested the governor to direct the state government to take immediate action against those spreading hatred and disturbing law and order, as well as lodge FIRs against those using social media and delivering instigating speeches.

"It has become a way of functioning of the BJP to suppress the voice of dissent there and then. It should understand it cannot suppress the voice of the public through its bulldozer politics," the memorandum further said.

