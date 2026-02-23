Mumbai, February 23: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to present its annual budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year in the last week of February, most likely on Wednesday, February 25. As Asia’s richest civic body, the BMC is expected to propose a budget outlay exceeding INR 62,000 crore, marking a significant increase from previous years. The upcoming fiscal roadmap is anticipated to prioritise the completion of mega-infrastructure projects, urban greening initiatives, and the strengthening of Mumbai’s primary healthcare network.

Key Deadlines and Presentation

The budget is likely to be presented by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani at the BMC headquarters in South Mumbai. Following the usual protocol, the Education Budget will be tabled first in the morning session, followed by the General Budget in the afternoon. The civic body is expected to present the annual budget to elected corporators for the first time in four years. It is worth noting that the five-year term of the BMC house that was elected in 2017 ended at midnight on March 7, 2022. ‘Dhurandhar 2’: BMC Threatens To Blacklist Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios Due to THIS Reason.

Focus on Mega-Infrastructure

A substantial portion of the capital expenditure is expected to be earmarked for the second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road and the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR). Sources within the civic body indicate that the BMC aims to expedite these projects to alleviate the city’s chronic traffic congestion. Additionally, the "Mumbai Beautification Plan" is likely to receive a fresh infusion of funds. This includes the improvement of footpaths, installation of energy-efficient street lighting, and the rejuvenation of several community parks across the eastern and western suburbs.

Climate Resilience and Air Quality

With Mumbai facing increasing challenges from rising sea levels and erratic monsoon patterns, the 2026 budget is expected to introduce a dedicated "Climate Action Fund." This will support the construction of additional underground water holding tanks to prevent flooding in chronic low-lying spots like Hindmata and the Milan Subway. Air quality management also remains a high priority. The BMC is expected to allocate funds for mechanical power sweepers and smog towers, alongside stricter enforcement of dust mitigation norms at the thousands of construction sites currently active across the island city.

Health and Education Reforms

Following the trend of the previous fiscal year, the civic body is likely to expand its 'Aapli Chikitsa' scheme, which provides affordable diagnostic tests. Plans are also underway to upgrade several peripheral hospitals to reduce the burden on major facilities like KEM and Sion Hospital. In the education sector, the BMC is expected to focus on digital integration. This includes providing high-speed internet connectivity to all civic-run schools and expanding the CBSE and ICICI-affiliated Mumbai Public Schools (MPS), which have seen a surge in enrollment over the last two years. Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces 30-Hour Water Cut in Chembur and Govandi on February 12-13; Check List of Affected Areas Here.

Revenue and Financial Health

While the BMC continues to rely heavily on compensation from the state government in lieu of Octroi, the civic body is exploring ways to bolster its own revenue. Property tax remains the primary internal income source, and there is speculation regarding a minor rationalisation of fees for various civic services to keep up with inflation. Despite the high expenditure, the BMC maintains a robust financial position with substantial fixed deposits. However, officials have expressed a commitment to "fiscal discipline", ensuring that a balance is maintained between ambitious capital projects and essential daily municipal services.

