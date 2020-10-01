Hyderabad, October 1: Congress in Telangana on Thursday demanded that the TRS government convene a special session of the state assembly for passing a unanimous resolution against the "anti-farmer laws" recently enacted by the NDA government at the Centre.

Claiming that the opposition of TRS to the new farm law was an 'eyewash', state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the party government should "prove its commitment towards the farmers of Telangana by immediately convening the special session also to pass necessary legislation to "override" the contentious central laws. Also Read | How to Read WhatsApp Messages Without Opening the Chat.

Reddy, an MP, said Congress would organise massive protests in front of the statues of Mahatma Gandhi or district Collectorates across the state on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi on Friday as part of the nation-wide agitation demanding withdrawal of the new agricultural laws, according to a Congress release.

He alleged that the three new laws passed by the NDA government were aimed at benefiting the corporates. Also Read | SD Burman's 114th Birth Anniversary: From Papon to Akhil Sachdeva, Noted Singers Celebrate the Work of Legendary Music Icon.

Charging the TRS government with being 'unfair' towards the state farmers, he claimed it did not honour its promise of waiver of crop loans up to Rs one lakh despite completing nearly two years of its second term in power.

He alleged that the farmers of Telangana were deprived of compensation for losses due to natural calamities. They were also not having any crop insurance facility this season due to the 'negligent' attitude of the state government, he charged.

Reddy said the previous Congress-led UPA Government at the Centre and the party government in the then undivided Andhra Pradesh had waived crop loans in a single instalment to help the farmers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)