Facebook-owned WhatsApp has become people's daily necessity in today's hectic life. Over 100 million people use WhatsApp. With the help of the messaging app, a user can send, receive a message or voice call in a blink of an eye. But there are times when you don't want to read a message or attend a video/voice call on WhatsApp. If you're using a mobile app then you probably know how to read WhatsApp messages through the notification panel without letting the user know if you have read them.

The other way to read messages is through the WhatsApp widget. For this, long-press on your home screen & tap on Widgets. Find the WhatsApp widget by scrolling down a bit, drag & drop it on the main screen of your phone along with other apps. The latest unread message can be seen along with details of the sender and the time. Check deleted messages, you can download a third-party app from Google Play Store.

If you use WhatsApp Web a lot & want to check messages without opening the chat then follow these two simple steps

1. Open WhatsApp web on your PC & connect it with your WhatsApp mobile app.

2. If you receive any message on WhatsApp Web, then Place the mouse cursor on the received message & you will see the full message floating. It is important to be noted that only the latest unread message can be seen.

Apart from this, you can also use any of the below methods to achieve the same:

- Turn on Airplane Mode and Read Messages

- Disable Read Receipts and Read Messages

- Use 'Unseen App'

- Use 'Blue tick, last seen hider App'

