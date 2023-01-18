Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) Ghulam Nabi Azad's DAP on Wednesday accused Congress of making false claims that hundreds of its leaders have rejoined the national party, saying it faces "acute leadership crisis" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Only few people have rejoined Congress after quitting DAP and they have "no existence" on the ground, the DAP said in a statement.

The statement came a day after two former DAP leaders including former MLC Nizamuddin Khatana along with 60 others joined Congress here. Earlier this month, three prominent leaders including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand and former minister Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed had returned to the Congress fold .

"Congress is making false propaganda that hundreds of leaders from DAP have re-joined it. The propaganda is unleashed due to the frustration in the Congress party which faces acute leadership crises not only at national level but in Jammu and Kashmir also," DAP general secretary R S Chib said here.

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani on Tuesday said "with today's joining of 60 activists, mostly basic and founding members of DAP, about 70 to 80 per cent of the workers who had switched to the newly floated party under some influence have returned to the Congress fold".

The DAP member said the only leader who had a constituency, Manohar Lal Sharma, rejoined the Azad-led party, the other few who went back to Congress have no constituency.

"These so-called leaders cannot even fight the DDC (District Development Council)elections since they have no existence on ground...DAP will not accept any political leader who is unacceptable to people and is not connected at the grassroots level," Chib said.

He said DAP is building a team of leaders with mass appeal.

"We have successfully cultivated the crop and it has started bearing fruits and that is why Congress is feeling frustrated,” the DAP leader said.

