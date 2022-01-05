New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent birthday wishes to senior Congress leader Anand Sharma who turned 69 on Wednesday.

A host of leaders, Rahul Gandhi wished Sharma, the deputy leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, on his birthday.

While the President and the prime minister sent messages to him, Vice President Naidu telephoned him to wish him.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also sent his wishes to Sharma.

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba also sent him birthday greetings.

Sharma shared pictures with global personalities saying, "Some memories/ flashbacks of life's journey and engaging with eminent personalities and inspirational leaders recognised for their enriching contributions to humanity and the world."

Sharma is a former union minister and has been a four-time Rajya Sabha member.

