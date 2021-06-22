New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar here Tuesday evening.

The two leaders spent around half an hour at Pawar's residence.

The meeting set off muted speculations in political circles as it came on a day Pawar met leaders of various political parties in what is seen as an attempt to cobble up a non-congress third front.

However, sources close to Pawar said it was a courtesy meeting as Nath wanted to see the NCP chief after he had undergone a medical procedure recently.

