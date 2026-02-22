West Indies Women National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: West Indies Women will look to level the series against Sri Lanka Women today, 22 February 2026, in the second One Day International (ODI) of their multi-format tour. The match is set to take place at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's, Grenada. Following a narrow defeat in the series opener, the home side must secure a victory to keep their series hopes alive. Fans across the globe can tune into the action through various official broadcasting and digital streaming platforms. India Women Defeat Australia Women by 17 Runs in 3rd T20 2026; Smriti Mandhana and Bowlers Shine as Women in Blue Clinch Series 2–1

Where To Watch WI-W vs SL-W 2nd ODI 2026?

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have ensured comprehensive coverage for fans across various regions.

West Indies: Fans in the Caribbean can follow the match live on Rush Sports or via the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.

India and the Subcontinent: The match is being streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Sri Lanka: Local viewers can watch the broadcast on Channel Eye and the SLC Official YouTube channel.

Global: For most other international territories, a live stream is accessible through the official YouTube channels of the respective cricket boards, subject to local geo-restrictions. South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming and Free Telecast, 1st ODI 2026. Match Fact Category Details Match West Indies Women vs Sri Lanka Women (2nd ODI) Date Sunday, 22 February 2026 Start Time 9:30 am Local Time (AST) / 1:30 pm GMT / 7:00 pm IST Venue National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada Series Status Sri Lanka lead the 3-match ODI series 1–0 West Indies Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Preview and Context The first ODI on Friday provided a closely contested battle, setting a highly competitive tone for the tour. Sri Lanka successfully defended a total of 240, ultimately winning by 10 runs. Despite a valiant 89-run partnership between West Indies veteran Stafanie Taylor, who scored 66, and Jannillea Glasgow (50), the hosts suffered a late-innings batting collapse. Sri Lanka’s Inoka Ranaweera was the standout performer with the ball, securing a match-winning five-wicket haul.

