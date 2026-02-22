Defending champions India are set to face South Africa on 22 February 2026, in a highly anticipated Super 8 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The high-profile fixture, a rematch of the 2024 final, will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with a scheduled start time of 7:00 pm IST. As cricket fans across the country gear up for this crucial encounter, many are seeking information on free-to-air broadcast options, specifically regarding DD Sports. India Likely Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Against South Africa: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs SA Cricket Match in Ahmedabad.

Is India vs South Africa Free Live Telecast T20 World Cup 2026 Available on DD Sports?

The IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match, along with all other India-specific fixtures, the semi-finals, and the final, will be broadcast live on DD Sports. However, under the Sports Broadcasting Signals (Mandatory Sharing with Prasar Bharati) Act, this free telecast is legally restricted to DD Free Dish and terrestrial network users.

Supporters watching via private DTH services (such as Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, or Dish TV) or through commercial cable operators will find the DD Sports feed blacked out or replaced with alternative programming during the match. These viewers must tune into the Star Sports Network to watch the live action.

Digital and Private Satellite Options

For those without access to DD Free Dish, the tournament is being managed by JioStar (the merged entity of Reliance and Disney Star).

Television : The match is available across several Star Sports channels in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online .

Digital Streaming: The JioHotstar app and website hold the exclusive digital rights in India. While the stream is not entirely free, the platform offers various mobile and premium subscription tiers to access the 4K and multi-cam feeds. Both teams enter the Super 8 stage with unblemished records. India dominated Group A with a flawless 4-0 run, securing confident victories over their opponents. South Africa arrive with equal momentum, having survived some tight finishes to top their group. Now placed in Group 1 alongside the West Indies and Zimbabwe, securing an early victory tonight in Ahmedabad is vital for both sides to establish dominance and take a significant step towards the semi-finals.

