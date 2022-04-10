Kannur (Kerala) [India], April 10 (ANI): Congress leader KV Thomas on Saturday attended a seminar organised by CPI(M) in Kerala's Kannur and lauded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying that he is one of the good CMs in the country.

Thomas, in his address, said, "Pinarayi Vijayan is one of the good chief ministers' in the country. I am proud of Pinarayi Vijayan as chief minister. GAIL's pipeline in Kerala was completed because of his willpower."

AICC leadership has denied permission to attend the seminar but Thomas took a "bold decision" to attend it. Even, CPI(M) Kannur district secretary MV Jayarahan and party workers received him at the airport Friday night.

Thomas further said that he has attended the CPI(M) seminar with "proud" and "happiness". He also described his decision to attend the national seminar as "right".

"I believe my colleagues will also understand that my participation in this seminar will give strength to Congress too. I want to tell the party workers that if they will accept Rahul Gandhi's leadership, then they should participate in programmes against the policies of the central government," he stated.

Citing an example of the leader of India's first Prime Minister, Thomas said, "When Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was Prime Minister, he used to listen to the Opposition leader AK Gopalan in the Parliment. He used to say that Gopalana speaks the language of people."

A seminar of CPI (M) has been organised in Kerala's Kannur from April 6 to April 10 and Thomas has been invited for it on April 9 at 5.00 pm. The subject of the seminar is 'Centre-State Relations'. (ANI)

