Imphal, Jul 16 (PTI) Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on Wednesday said that fresh elections should be held in the strife-torn state, which is under Preident's rule, if the BJP fails to form government despite having a majority.

The President's rule was imposed in Manipur, and the assembly was put under suspended animation on February 13, four days after BJP leader N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister.

The Manipur assembly has tenure till 2027.

"If you (BJP) cannot form a popular government despite having the mandate of the people and if the Centre has to keep extending President's rule, then dissolve the assembly and hold a fresh election," Akoijam told reporters.

The central government is set to seek Parliament's nod for an extension of the President's Rule in Manipur and place the Demand for Grants of the state for the approval of the House during the Monsoon session beginning July 21.

According to the Constitution, a proclamation of the President's Rule needs to get Parliament's approval every six months..

Constitution makers had said that President's rule has to be imposed in the rarest of cases," the Congress MP of Inner Manipur constituency said.

Akoijam said it is unfortunate that officers and bureaucrats who are not of the Manipur cadre have been given key positions during the President's rule.

"This snaps the relationship between the administration and the local people," he said.

N Biren Singh, who was heading the BJP government in Manipur, resigned on February 9 after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in clashes between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

