Kolkata, Apr 7 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday announced its candidates for three parliamentary constituencies of Bangaon, Uluberia and Ghatal in West Bengal, the party said in a release.

The party also named its candidate for the by-election to Bhagabangola assembly constituency in Murshidabad district.

Also Read | AAP Leaders Hold Collective Fast in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest (See Pics and Videos).

The party named Pradip Biswas for Bangaon seat, Azahar Mollick for Uluberia and Papiya Chakraborty for Ghatal.

Polling in Bangaon and Uluberia is scheduled in the fifth phase on May 20, while electors in Ghatal will exercise their franchise on May 25.

Also Read | UP Shocker: 19-Year-Old Missing Teenage Boy Found Dead in Field With Bullet Marks in Saharanpur, Probe On.

With Sunday's announcement, the Congress named candidates for 13 parliamentary seats in West Bengal.

The party named Anju Begum as its candidate for the bypoll in Bhagabangola assembly seat, where polling is scheduled on May 7.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)