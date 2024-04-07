Lucknow, April 7: A Class 12 student's body was discovered in a field on Sunday morning, April 7, 2024 after he went missing in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur. The 19-year-old Aditya was found dead on the scene with two gunshot wounds to his chest, according to Superintendent of Police (Rural), Sagar Jain. Farmer Joginder Singh's son Aditya was last seen on Saturday night when two youths rode up to his home on a motorbike in Sahaspur Jat village, which is within the jurisdiction of Nakur police station, at approximately 8 pm, and took him with them.

Family members called the teenager his cell phone when he didn't come home until late night, but they were unable to speak with him since his phone was switched off. UP Horror: Missing Boy Found Dead With Head Crushed With Brick, Drug-Addict Teenager Arrested for Gruesome Murder in Rampur.

His corpse was discovered on Sunday morning by neighbourhood farmers next to a field, one km from his home, after which the police were notified. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Four Members of Same Family, Including Two Children, Found Dead in Bhopal.

The police said that the family of the deceased has not yet filed a complaint in the matter. In order to get further information, the police are now interrogating the two people who were last seen with Aditya and looking through his phone. Moreover, Aditya's family has not yet filed an official complaint. However, according to the police, an investigation has been launched into the matter.

