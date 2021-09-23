New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday set up various committees ahead of Goa assembly polls with former chief minister Luizinho Falerio made the chairman of the election coordination committee.

Also Read | Leh-Ladakh Tour Package Launched By IRCTC; 7-Day Trip to Begin From Lucknow On September 26, Check Price And Package Details.

Other members of this all-important panel are P Chidambaram, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Pratap Singh Rane and Eduardo Falerio, among others.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Student of Madras Christian College Stabbed to Death Outside Tambaram Railway Station in Chennai.

Three-time Congress legislator Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco has been made the chairperson of the campaign committee, while Sangita Parab will be the panel's co-chairperson.

Party leader Ramakant Khalap will be the chairman of the manifesto committee and Elvis Gomes will be its co-chairperson.

The publicity committee will be headed by Chandrakant Chodankar and Martha Saldhana will be its co-chairperson.

The panels constituted by party chief Sonia Gandhi come ahead of assembly elections in the state slated early next year.

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from the state in the upcoming elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)