New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Congress has decided to observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' on November 20 and will organise victory rallies across the country on behalf of farmers to mark the Centre's announcement on Friday of repeal of three contentious farm laws.

Congress leaders will also visit the families of the over 700 farmers who died during the agitation and will organise candle marches and rallies to pray for the departed souls.

Also Read | Search Operations Were Conducted in Several Properties in Chattarpur and Gurugram … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal has asked all state units to organise such rallies and candle marches at state, district and block levels on Saturday.

In a letter to the party's state unit chiefs, Venugopal said the repeal of the three "draconian" farm laws is a victory of the farmers and a result of farmers' protests, their sacrifices and the yearlong uncompromising fight of a united opposition led by the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read | Coronavirus in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot Calls for Emergency Meeting As COVID-19 Cases Rise.

"This collective victory over evil is humbly dedicated to all the annadatas of our country," he said.

He said the Congress will observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' on November 20 "in recognition of the consistent and spirited fight of the farmers against the flawed decisions of the tyrannical government, which led to the repeal of the farm laws".

"Let us extensively organise programmes to join the nation in observing this as a historic victory of the farmers. Mark the victory of the farmers' struggle by visiting families of shaheed farmers in our areas," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)