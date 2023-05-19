Jaipur, May 19 (PTI) Congress national secretary and Rajasthan co-incharge Virender Singh Rathore on Friday said the party will review the issues raised by Sachin Pilot.

He said all the issues will be sorted out through dialogue with the party leaders.

Rathore was in Barmer to attend a review meeting of the district Congress Committee.

"Every party has its own internal conflicts and it is not required to discuss them in the public. There are some issues raised by Congress leader Sachin Pilot and the party will resolve it," Rathore told reporters.

The AICC secretary said they are all set for upcoming elections and exuded confidence that they will form the government again.

Rathore said the Congress government in Rajasthan has launched numerous welfare schemes which are not only benefiting the people but also changing their lives.

LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and 100 units of free electricity have a major impact on the public, he said.

Prior to the press conference, addressing the Congress committee meeting, Rathore urged the local leaders to solve the issue at their own level saying they "need not depend on Delhi".

He appealed to all the party workers to be united and keep the party first.

"We all have a single identity, which is 'Congress worker' and we should feel proud of ourselves because we are carrying the legacy of a party which has played a great role in the freedom movement and nation building," said Rathore.

