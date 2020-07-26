Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 26 (ANI): Congress party will stage protests outside all Raj Bhawans (Governor's residences) in the country except Rajasthan on June 27, said Congress chief in Rajasthan Govind Singh Dotasra on Sunday.

Dotasra also said that the Rajasthan government has sent Cabinet's revised note for convening the Assembly session to Governor Kalraj Mishra and expressed the hope that it will get his approval.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Construction | Time Capsule to be Placed 2000 Feet Below Surface, Says Temple Trust: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

"Under the Save Democracy-Save Constitution campaign Congress will stage protest outside Raj Bhawans in all states in the country tomorrow, but we won't do that in Rajasthan. We have sent Cabinet's revised note to the Governor and hope he will soon give his approval for convening Assembly Session," Dotasra's tweet, roughly translated in English from Hindi, read.

The power struggle in Rajasthan had taken a new turn when the Governor had not heeded the request of the Congress government to convene a session of the state Assembly urgently.

Also Read | Ashok Gehlot Says 'Democracy In Danger, Centre Attempting Coup in Rajasthan Amid COVID-19 Pandemic'.

Earlier, Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat had said that the state government had presented a proposal to convene an Assembly session at very short notice on the night of July 23. The paper was analysed and legal experts were consulted over it, it said.

The proposal also said a "21-day notice is required for the session to be called" according to the normal procedures.

Gehlot on Saturday had said that the Congress party will approach the President and if required will also stage a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence in connection with the ongoing situation in Rajasthan.

His threat of suggesting a gherao (protest) of the Raj Bhavan is a clear violation of Section 124 of the IPC, said Rajasthan BJP in a memorandum submitted to the Governor on Saturday.

The BJP said it is an attempt by the Congress to put pressure on the Governor to issue a decision in their favour.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)