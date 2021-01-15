Uttar Pradesh [India], January 14(ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu on Thursday urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to get himself vaccinated against COVID-19 first to build confidence in the minds of people.

"I urge Yogi Adityanath Ji to begin the vaccination by getting himself vaccinated first so that there is no doubt in the minds of people in the state", Lallu told.

He also urged the government to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all the people in the state.

The Covid-19 vaccination in India will start from January 16.

The full initial procurement amount of 1.65 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines against Covid-19 have been allocated to all States/UTs in the proportion of Health Care Workers database, Union Health Ministry stated. (ANI)

