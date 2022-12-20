Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], December 19 (ANI): The Congress has accused BJP of "silence" on the Chinese actions along the LAC and hit back at the party over its allegations of Rajiv Gandhi foundation having got donations from Chinese Embassy.

"What is wrong here? You answer why PM Modi is scared of China. Why does he not open his mouth in front of them? Why does he give them a clean chit and negate the sacrifices of our own jawans and insult them," Congress leader Pawan Khera asked.

He alleged that the Foundation for which EAM S Jaishankar's son Dhruv Jaishankar works has received funds from the Chinese Embassy.

"It's in the public domain that money was taken by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Organisations receive grants from everywhere in this manner. The organisation for which EAM's son works received grants from the Chinese Embassy thrice. We didn't level any allegations as how funds are raised," Khera said.

Earlier on December 13, following the disruption of Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister alleged that the Congress MPs wanted to avoid questions about the cancellation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FRCA) licence to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, which he alleged had received money from Chinese Embassy.

Addressing reporters outside Parliament House, Shah said the Opposition had created a ruckus during Question Hour by raising the issue of the December 9 clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector.

Shah alleged that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) has accepted Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese Embassy during 2005-2007. Shah pointed out that the Home Ministry had imposed sanctions on the RGF as it violated the regulations of the ministry and added that if Congress had allowed him in the Parliament, he would have disclosed the illegal activities of the party.

"The opposition raised the issue of India-China face-off to avoid question being raised in Lok Sabha on FCRA violation by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation," Shah said.Meanwhile, reacting to Shah's allegation, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, had said that is no relation to it (Rajiv Gandhi Foundation FCRA licence cancellation issue). "If it's our fault then hang us," Kharge said. (ANI)

