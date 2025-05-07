Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], May 7 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday expressed strong support for the Indian Air Force's precision strikes on terror camps inside Pakistan, calling the operation a "devastating blow" to the infrastructure of terrorism.

In a post on X, Chowdhury wrote, "I am proud of the Indian armed forces who have delivered a devastating blow to the terror infrastructures inside Pakistan by precision strikes of our air force."

The Congress MP also referred to the Pahalgaon attack, where 26 Indians were reportedly killed, calling it a "horrific and ghastly" act that had outraged the entire nation.

"People of India were fuming on the horrific and ghastly killings which took a toll of 26 innocent Indians in Pahalgaon," he said in the post on X.

He also extended support to the central government's decision to respond militarily, calling the move bold and politically sound.

"I also congratulate the resolve and political decision of our govt," he added.

In a message that struck a nationalistic tone, Chowdhury added, "Make no mistake that we all stand by the side of the government and armed forces for all strict and stringent measures against our enemy Pakistan."

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the Chief Ministers and other concerned government officials of various states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, and West Bengal attended the meeting. Lieutenant Governors of the Union Territories of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh were also present.

The Chief Secretaries and Director General of Police (DGPs) of the said states were also present in the meeting with Home Minister Shah.

This comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the launch of Operation Sindoor, under which nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Shah earlier spoke to JK CM Abdullah amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Operation Sindoor, which has been initiated by the Indian Army in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The Union Home Minister is also constantly in touch with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF). Shah has instructed DG BSF to ensure all safety measures for people living in border areas.

Meanwhile, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the situation in the border districts of Jammu and Kashmir this morning.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor'.

India has carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

