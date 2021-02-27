Jammu, Feb 27 (PTI) Claiming that political experts have started sensing another division in the Congress, senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Saturday said it would start from Jammu and Kashmir this time around.

He was apparently referring to the gathering of senior Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Raj Babbar and Anand Sharma, at a function here.

"Political mahapandits across the nation have started sensing another division in the Congress since the era of sycophancy towards the Nehru-Gandhi clan seems to be dying down. The latest developments in the Congress have indications of an intrinsic uprising, with voices of dissent resonating in the political circles, signalling another dent to this already tumbling political bloc," the former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister said in a statement here.

Recalling similar instances in the late 1960s, when Morarji Desai left the Congress and later, N D Tiwari parted ways with the grand old party, the BJP leader said this time, it seems that Jammu and Kashmir will turn out to be the place of happening as far as further "degrading of this party, which is presently bereft of principles and ideology", is concerned.

He vociferously decried the "leftover" Congress leadership for misleading the people of the country on the rising fuel prices and the skyrocketing inflation.

Blaming the Congress for its "blunders" in the last over 70 years that resulted in a slow growth rate and poverty, Gupta said since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the reins of the country, there has been a drastic change as giving and taking bribes have become things of the past.

"The BJP government faced certain setbacks due to the misdoings of the Congress in the past," he said, adding, "Now things have been sorted out and the current status, despite the losses incurred due to COVID-19 in 2020, is not bad at all."

Gupta said people should not believe in the rumours spread by the Congress and its ilk with regard to petty issues as the Modi government is doing enough to ensure that the country gets its desired place in the world with its economy, health, employment, infrastructure, education, defence and culture getting the much-required boost, fulfilling the aspirations of its people.

Without naming anyone, he said the presence of the "senior Congress leadership" in Jammu in itself is a terse message to the party's high-command that all is not well within.

The Congress needs no external force for its decimation as its leaders sitting at the helm are doing it "with full efficacy and soon, the country will become free of this good-for-nothing party," the BJP leader said.

