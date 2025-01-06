New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Congress leader, Alka Lamba slammed the use of derogatory language against women, calling it "low-level politics". The Congress leader was responding to BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri's remark against Delhi CM Atishi.

She asserted that the Bidhuri has already lost the Delhi Assembly Polls, citing his apology was made under BJP pressure.

"Use of such language against women, be it from Congress, Aam Aadmi Party or BJP, is condemnable... This is low-level politics and he has already lost the election (Delhi Assembly Polls) even before starting... He has apologised under the pressure of BJP..," she said.

Earlier on Sunday, Ramesh Bidhuri, addressing a public gathering, made comments on CM Atishi's surname and family, saying, "Atishi, who was Marlena, is now Singh. She has even changed her father."

Reacting to the remarks, Arvind Kejriwal took to the social media platform X and said that BJP leaders have crossed "All limits of shamelessness" and are "abusing" Chief Minister Atishi."

He further asserted that the people of Delhi will not tolerate this and will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls.

"BJP leaders have crossed all limits of shamelessness. BJP leaders are abusing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi ji. The people of Delhi will not tolerate the insult of a woman Chief Minister. All the women of Delhi will take revenge for this," posted Kejriwal on X.

Bidhuri had earlier sparked another row with 'controversial' remarks on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on X shared a video where Bidhuri stated that they would make all the roads in Kalkaji like the "cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi" if BJP comes to power.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Kalkaji assembly constituency, Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday expressed regret over his controversial remarks about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra amid Congress outrage.

Speaking to ANI, Bidhuri clarified that his comments were made in the context of remarks by Lalu Yadav and emphasized that the Congress party had remained silent when similar statements were made during his tenure as a minister.

"Such statements have been made before. I have said that in the context of what Lalu Yadav had said. Congress remained silent on that even when he (Lalu Yadav) was a minister in their govt. If anyone is hurt by my remark, I express regret over it and I take my words back," the BJP leader said. (ANI)

