New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): The Congress has declared its sixth list of 22 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections.

The names for the remaining 22 seats are likely to be announced soon. The last date for filing nominations is November 6.

The Congress has not announced any candidate for the Bharatpur seat as it has left for its alliance partner, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

In the sixth list announced late on Friday night, the party has announced Om Narayaniwal to field from Bhilwara, while from Ladpura, the party has fielded Naimuddin Guddu.

From Lohawat, Kishnaram Bishnoi has been fielded, while from Amber, Prashant Sharma is the candidate for Congress.

The party has not given a ticket to Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Mahesh Joshi from Hawa Mahal but has fielded Jaipur Congress Chief RR Tiwari.

The Congress released its fifth list of five candidates, including two sitting MLAs, for Rajasthan on Thursday night.

In the fifth list announced late on Thursday night, the party has renominated Rooparam Meghwal in Jaisalmer, while Saleh Mohammed has been fielded again from Pokaran.

The party has also fielded three candidates in BJP-held seats: Vidhyadhar Choudhary in Phulera, Hangami Lal Mewara in Asind, and Dhiraj Gurjar in Jahapur.

With this, Congress has announced names for 178 of the 200 seats.

The state has a long tradition of changing governments every five years and the Congress is hoping to buck the trend this time.

Ashok Gehlot has announced several welfare schemes in the run-up to the polls and the party is projecting "a picture of unity."

Rajasthan is among five states that will go to the polls next month. Polling in the state will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3. (ANI)

