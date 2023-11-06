New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): The Congress has released its seventh list of 21 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly polls, fielding state minister Shanti Dhariwal from the Kota North seat.

Rajasthan will go to the polls on November 25, the counting of which will take place on December 5, along with four other state assembly elections.

In its Sunday list, the party denied a ticket to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's loyalist and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dharmendra Rathore.

The Congress fielded Mahendra Singh Ralawata from the Ajmer North constituency.

Notably, Dhariwal and Rathore were among the three senior state leaders against whom the party's disciplinary committee had issued notices after they did not attend a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in the state and held a parallel meeting of MLAs instead last year, during the party presidential elections.

The leaders had led the rebels, who refused to accept Sachin Pilot as the Chief Minister when the party wanted Gehlot to stand for the party president's post.

The last date for submission of the nomination papers is November 6.

Moreover, the party has fielded Bhagvvan Ram from Udaipurwati, Manisha Gurjar from Khetri, Jagdish Danodia from Dhod, Abhishek Choudhary from Jhotwara, Ved Prakash Solanki from Chaksu, Zahida Khan from Kaman, Prashant Singh Parmar from Bari, Ghanshyam Mehar from Todabhim, and Harendra Mirdha from Nagaur.

Tejpal Mirdha will contest from Khinwsar, Hari Shankar Mewara from Sumerpur, Malini Sona Ram Choudhary from Gudha, Surendra Singh Jadavvat from Chittorgarh, Narendra Kumar Raigar from Shahpura, Chetan Patel from Pipalda, Shanti Dharivval from Kota North, Rakhi Gautam from Kota South, Mahendra Rajoria from Ramganj Mandi, Nirmala Saharia from Saharia, and Ram Lal Chouhan from Jhalrapatan.

The list was released following a meeting of the Central Election Committee of the party on Sunday evening.

The list was approved by the party general secretary, KC Venugopal.

In its fifth list, released on Saturday, Mahesh Joshi, the third leader who was issued a notice by the party's disciplinary committee, was denied a ticket for the Assembly polls.

RR Tiwari has been fielded from Hawa Mahal in his place.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. Ashok Gehlot came to power with the support of BSP MLAs and independents. (ANI)

