Kohima, Jan 23 (PTI) The Congress on Monday urged the people of Nagaland to elect its candidates in the February 27 state Assembly election by voting against the present "politically corrupt and opportunistic" government.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan here, AICC media coordinator Mahima Singh claimed that in 2007 when the Congress ruled the Centre, foundation stone had been laid for Nagaland's own high court building besides Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura.

"While the buildings for the other three North Eastern states were completed in 2013, Nagaland still awaits but in false hope to have its own high court," she said.

Singh alleged that Rs 22.42 crore was sanctioned for construction of Judges Bungalow even though no area was earmarked for that.

"It is this politics of corruption, malaise, deceit and opportunism that the people of Nagaland must defeat in 2023 by voting out the NDPP and its blackmailer allies (BJP) from the Centre to save Nagaland," she said.

Congress is an ideology and movement while its vision is centred around the Constitution of India and its people, she said, adding that it is the Congress which gave the nation its preamble which is being "sabotaged" everyday by the BJP.

NPCC working President Khriedi Theünuo said the Congress would be announce its list of candidates after the official election notification is issued.

Theünuo also reiterated the party's appeal to other like-minded and secular political parties to join hands and build a strong force to throw away the present government from the state.

