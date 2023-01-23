New Delhi, January 23: A Mallakhamb player, a singer suffering from bone disorder and a YouTuber were among 11 children who received Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2023 by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

There were six boys and five girls among the awardees from 11 states and Union territories. Each awardee was given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a certificate. PM Narendra Modi To Interact With Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awardees Tomorrow.

This year, the PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) was conferred on 11 children selected for their exceptional achievement in the fields of art and culture (4), bravery (1), innovation (2), social service (1), and sports (3).

Among the awardees was Aadithya Suresh who even after being diagnosed with a bone disorder since birth (osteogenesis imperfecta) transformed himself into a singer.

As of now, he has performed at more than 500 singing events including those on different TV channels. He has won the award in the field of art and culture. M Gauravi Reddy was another awardee in the field who is an accomplished dancer and has performed classical dance on various platforms.

Other awardee included Shreya Bhattacharjee, 12, a tabla artiste who has registered a record of playing the instrument for the longest duration in India Book of Records, according to a government citation.

Besides various awards, Shreya stood first in the All North-East Tabla Solo Competition, All India Pt. Rupak Kulkarni Music Competition and All India Tabla Solo Competition. She was also awarded a gold medal at the 9th Cultural Olympiad of Performing Arts.

In the bravery category, Rohan Ramchandra Bahir was awarded for saving a woman's life by jumping into a river. In the category of innovation, Aditya Pratap Singh Chauhan was awarded who developed a unique technology named 'MICROPA' to detect and filter micro-plastics from drinking water. The detection is done through Nile Red Dye, followed by quantification using a computer algorithm. Project 'MICROPA' is not just an efficient solution to micro- plastics, but is also cost-effective.

Another awardee in the innovation category was Rishi Shiv Prasanna who with a certified IQ level of 180 is the youngest certified android application developer, the citation said. He is also the youngest YouTuber who runs a channel and in every episode he shares insights on science-related topics.

In the field of sports, Shauryajit Ranjitkumar Khaire who is a 10-year-old national level Mallakhamb player was awarded. This youngest medallist among all sports has bagged a bronze medal in the standing Pole Open Category at the National Games 2022 held in Gujarat. Apart from this, he has received three bronze medals at the National Level Championships conducted by the Mallakhamb Federation of India.

Hanaya Nisar was also awarded in the sports category. She has been an SQAY martial arts player for the last seven years. She represented India in the 3rd World SQAY Martial Arts Championship at Chingju, South Korea (October, 2018) at the tender age of 12 years and bagged a gold medal. SQAY is the ancient traditional martial art of Kashmir.

The government gives the PMRBP award to children for their exceptional achievements. The award is conferred on children in the age group 5-18 years for their excellence in different fields.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)