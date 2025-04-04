New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Congress on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit strife-torn Manipur at the earliest and resolve the law and order situation in the northeastern state.

Initiating the discussion on a statutory resolution on imposition of President's Rule in Manipur, Kharge said the Modi government failed in governing the northeastern state despite having a majority there.

"For nearly two years, Manipur has been burning and the government has totally failed in stopping the violence," he said.

He alleged that the BJP's "double-engine" government promised stability, but instead, delivered "bloodshed, division, and economic collapse" to the state.

"I would urge the prime minister to visit Manipur, meet the affected people and resolve their issues and set right the law and order situation there," he said.

The Congress leader also demanded a thorough inquiry into the violence in Manipur and also a white paper tabled in the Parliament on the matter.

He said the government should give out a message for peace. "When one of our states is burning under your rule, you can't be a bystander," he appealed.

The Leader of Opposition in the Upper House said more than 260 people have died, many displaced, and thousands of religious sites destroyed since ethnic violence struck the state two years ago.

Families have been torn apart, yet the BJP government watched in silence, he alleged.

He said more than 4,700 houses have been burnt, 13,000 structures including schools, hospitals and places of worship have been destroyed in the state since 2023.

