Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Sunday criticised Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai over his 'nimbu mirchi on Rafale' remarks, saying that the party can go to any extent to gain attention.

Speaking to ANI, Shaina NC said, "Congress party and Ajay Rai can go to any extent for media attention. Also, during Balakot, they raised questions. Only when the Indian government, under the leadership of PM Modi, gives a befitting reply will they be silenced. By the time they can continue to play with toys, we will continue to do our work."

Her remarks came after Rai criticised the central government's "big talk and no action" against perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that they purchased Rafale fighter jets but those are lying in hangars with "nimbu mirchi" (lemon and chillies) hanging on them.

Displaying a toy plane with Rafale written on it and with lemon-chillies hanging on it, Ajay Rai said, "Terrorist activities have increased in the country, and people are suffering from it. Our youth lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack... But, this government, which talks a lot, says that they will crush terrorists - they brought Rafale, but they are in their hangars having chilly and lemon hanging in them. When will they take action against terrorists, those who support them, and their backers?"

Hanging 'nimbu-mirchi' from vehicles is believed to ward off bad luck and the evil eye

BJP leader CR Kesavan condemned the "reprehensible" action by the Congress leader which he said was "trying to lower the morale and resolve of our armed forces."

"The Congress Party and its leaders are being disloyal to India and our people, and the Congress leaders are deliberately trying to defame and demoralise our brave armed forces. The deplorable statements by Ajay Rai, UP Congress chief, from where Rahul Gandhi is MP, are most condemnable. Congress leaders are reprehensible, repeated offenders who are repeatedly dishonourably trying to lower the morale and resolve of our armed forces. But the Congress party's sinister ploy will not be successful..." Kesavan said.

BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari also took to his X and said, "Rahul Gandhi's Close aide Ajay Rai mocks our forces! Congress today has become the Pakistani Congresss and the Spokesperson of Asif Munir's Pakistan in India!."

Terrorists shot and killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. (ANI)

