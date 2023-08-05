New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Congress central leaders led by national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday held a meeting with leaders from Tamil Nadu on 2024 Lok Sabha election preparations. All India Congress Committee (AICC) Tamil Nadu in-charge and Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that AICC will take important decisions for strengthening the party in Tamil Nadu before the general election.

"We have a strong alliance in Tamil Nadu. Whatever is required from the AICC to prepare for these elections, all those decisions will be taken by the Congress high command. They've given us a clear-cut road map," said Dinesh Gundu Rao.

He said that in the coming days, the party’s Tamil Nadu leadership will conduct an internal discussion and prepare a road map for fighting the 2024 election.

"In the next few days, many decisions regarding the strategy and what needs to be done by our PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) president and other leaders will be discussed and come up with a road map. This was the main focus of this discussion," Dinesh Gundu Rao added.

Tamil Nadu Congress President K S Alagiri on Thursday said that Congress will ask DMK for more seats to be allotted to it in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election than it contested in the previous general election. DMK is the senior alliance partner of Congress in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

