Jaipur, August 4: The Rajasthan government on Friday approved the notification of 19 new districts during a cabinet meeting. The state will now have 50 districts. Jaipur and Jodhpur districts have also been divided into two and the new districts are Jaipur Rural and Jodhpur Rural. The notification of these districts has been approved in the cabinet meeting.

Jaipur and Jodhpur districts have also been divided into two. Their Municipal Corporation area has been included in Jaipur-Jodhpur and Tehsils outside it in Jaipur-Jodhpur Rural. Rajasthan Government Approves DA Hike for Employees, Pensioners Under 5th Pay Commission.

Pali, Sikar, Banswara have been made divisions, so now the state now has 10 districts. The government has appointed IAS and IPS officers as OSDs in the new districts. Collector, SP and district level offices will now start opening in new districts. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: CM Ashok Gehlot-Led Congress Government Announces to Give Ads to Social Media Influencers With Over 10,000 Followers.

Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat said: "The CM has created history. I demand that more districts should be formed in the future. Some small districts should also be created. People were demanding more districts." Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that all the new districts will be inaugurated on August 7.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2023 11:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).