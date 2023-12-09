New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday extended his wishes to former party chief Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday, saying that the latter is a relentless advocate for the rights of the marginalised.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Congress president said that Sonia Gandhi has been a symbol of utmost grace while battling adversity with courage, grit and selfless sacrifice.

"Greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji on her birthday. A relentless advocate of the rights of the marginalised, she has been a symbol of utmost grace while battling adversity with courage, grit and selfless sacrifice. I wish her a long and healthy life," Kharge said in his post on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson.

"Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life," the Prime Minister wrote on his X handle.

Modi's wishes came at a time when the Congress just lost three Hindi heartland states in the recently concluded Assembly polls, and the crucial Lok Sabha elections are just six months away.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also wished Sonia and lauded her for the "upliftment" of the poor and marginalised sections of society.

"My best wishes to CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji on her birthday! Her commitment to public service and the upliftment of the poor and marginalised sections of society have won a billion hearts," Venugopal said in a post on X.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wished the veteran Congress leader as well.

"Birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Madam Sonia Gandhi, an exemplar of devoted public life. Wishing her a long life filled with good health," Stalin said.

On Sonia's contribution to strengthening the opposition alliance, the Chief Minister said, "May her profound vision and wealth of experience continue to be a guiding light in our united endeavour to save #INDIA from autocratic forces."

Sonia was last seen at the swearing-in ceremony of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the only state the Congress bagged in the recent assembly elections. She had also called a Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting on Monday evening to chalk out the strategy for the winter session of Parliament. (ANI)

