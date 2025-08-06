New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on behalf of the Opposition parties, has reiterated the demand for discussing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-pound Bihar in the Rajya Sabha. Writing to the Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Wednesday, Kharge said that the issue is of "paramount concern to crores of voters, especially those belonging to the weaker sections of society."

The RS LoP also highlighted how the previous rulings by the Upper House's Chairman allow the house to discuss "everything under the planet, with one restriction."

Sharing excerpts from his letter to the Deputy Chairman on X, Kharge wrote, "The Special Intensive Review of the electoral rolls is being undertaken by the Election Commission of India first in Bihar and to be taken up in West Bengal, Assam and other States. Opposition MPs have been repeatedly asking for an urgent discussion in the House right from the first day of the current session."

"I, therefore, on my own behalf and on behalf of the Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha, am writing to request you to immediately allow a discussion on this issue that is of paramount concern to crores of voters, especially those belonging to the weaker sections of the society," his letter added.

Urging the Dy Chairman to uphold the previous rulings of the Upper House's Chairman, Kharge wrote, "On July 21, 2023, the then Chairman of Rajya Sabha had given a ruling that 'This House is entitled to discuss everything under the planet with one restriction'." As Kharge called for continuing that tradition, his letter added, "You will undoubtedly appreciate that the Chair is a continuing entity. You yourself have quoted rulings given by the Chair over the past many years in support of some of your decisions. It is clear from this ruling of the Chair that the Rajya Sabha is entitiled to discuss the issue of revision of electoral rolls, which is of fundamental importance is our democracy."

The "one restriction" on discussion, which Kharge mentioned, was regarding the discussing the conduct of any Supreme Court or High Court judge, except upon a motion for presenting an address to President praying for the removal of the judge.

Earlier on Wednesday, while addressing the press conference, Kharge said that the Opposition is demanding discussion to flag "irregularities in the voter list and vote theft."

"We want a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision exercise. Everyone has been continuously asking the Speaker, Chairman and the Government in a very calm manner that our votes should not be stolen. We want that we get a break to discuss this and the irregularities in the voter list and the theft of votes," he said.

Kharge emphasised that the Opposition wants to highlight the "mistakes" in the SIR process and offer suggestions in the interest of the country.

Discussions in Rajya Sabha are governed by Rules of Procedure and conduct of Business in the Council of States and Directions by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

Also Article 121 of the Constitution states, "No discussion shall take place in Parliament with respect to the conduct of any Judge of the Supreme Court or of a High Court in the discharge of his duties except upon a motion for presenting an address to the President praying for the removal of the Judge as hereinafter provided."

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc and other Opposition parties have been raising the issue of the ongoing Bihar SIR both in and out of the Parliament since the commencement of the session on July 21. Opposition MPs have been repeatedly demanding a discussion, raising slogans and placards in both the houses, which has also led to repeated adjournments. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also met with Opposition parties two times to discuss the possible avenues of resolving the "deadlock" in the house, urging Opposition parties to let the house function. (ANI)

