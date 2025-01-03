New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday paid his humble tributes to Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary.

Taking to social media X, Kharge said that Phule was a source of inspiration and a great educationist and poet.

"Study to live with self-respect, school is the true jewel of a human being."~ Savitribai Phule

Humble tributes on the birth anniversary of Kranti Jyoti, great educationist and poet, the first female teacher of the country and our source of inspiration, Savitribai Phule," the post read.

Further, Kharge wrote that the doors to women's education were opened by Savitribai Phule who also fought vigorously for the rights of the deprived Dalit, oppressed and exploited sections of the society.

"She opened the doors to women's education and fought vigorously for the rights of the deprived, Dalit, oppressed and exploited sections of society and made an unprecedented contribution to social justice," the post further read.

Savitribai Phule was an Indian social reformer, educationalist, and poet from Maharashtra. She is regarded as the first female teacher of India.

Along with her husband, Jyotirao Phule, she played an important role in improving women's rights in India. She is regarded as the mother of Indian feminism.

Phule and her husband founded one of the first Indian girls' school in Pune, at Bhide wada in 1848. She worked to abolish the discrimination and unfair treatment of people based on caste and gender.

She is regarded as an important figure of the social reform movement in Maharashtra. A philanthropist and an educationist, Phule was also a prolific Marathi writer.

The reformer's birth anniversary is also recognized as the Women's Education Day to honor her contributions to women's education and social equality. The leader is also referred as the mother of Indian feminism. (ANI)

