Kolkata, January 03: The Kolkata FF lottery is a widely played game in Kolkata, West Bengal, featuring eight rounds of bazis. To participate in this Satta Matka-like lottery, players must be present in the city. The Kolkata Fatafat Result, including the winning numbers, will be announced on January 3, 2025, on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The results are released after each round or bazi concludes.

The Kolkata FF lottery is a fast-paced speculative game played every day of the week, with eight rounds known as "bazis." The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result along with the winning numbers are announced every 90 minutes. This exciting lottery provides players a chance to win multiple prizes with a minimal investment. Those who have purchased Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat tickets can check below for today’s winning numbers and view the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 3, 2025. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 2, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 3, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 146 - - - 1 - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

What Is Kolkata Fatafat Lottery? Where To Check Kolkata FF Result?

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery is a speculative game where players select numbers and place bets for a chance to win different prizes. The results of the first round or "bazi" is announced around 10 AM, followed by the results of the subsequent rounds every 90 minutes. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Players can refer to the Kolkata FF Lottery Chart above or visit the specified websites to view the Kolkata Fatafat Result. While lotteries are permitted in 13 states in India, gambling and betting remain banned; however, many platforms promote such activities under the label of gaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).