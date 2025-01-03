Mumbai, January 03: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is releasing the Shillong Teer Results of Friday, January 3. This unique archery-based lottery is a hallmark of Meghalaya’s cultural heritage, offering popular games like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Participants can check the Shillong Teer Result for both Round 1 and Round 2 on official websites such as meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com. The Shillong Teer event combines traditional archery with a lottery system, drawing widespread participation and excitement.

Real-time updates, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are available online, enabling players to track their outcomes for various game sessions conveniently. Whether it’s the Shillong Morning Teer or Shillong Night Teer games, enthusiasts can follow the results throughout the day to stay informed and plan their participation accordingly. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 2 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on January 03, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is announced online and you can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in and check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. On these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for January 03, 2025" and you will get the results of Round 1 and Round 2. What is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India? Know Origin of Matka Gambling and Other Details Here.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 11

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 73

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong, and organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Held in two rounds daily, archers shoot arrows at a target, and participants bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round.

Players place bets in advance, and winners receive cash prizes if their selected numbers match the results. Known for its blend of tradition, skill, and luck, Shillong Teer has become a cultural phenomenon. Daily results, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are widely awaited and accessed online.

