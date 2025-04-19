New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a key strategy meeting on Saturday at Indira Bhawan in Delhi with party general secretaries, state in-charges, and heads of all frontal organisations.

In the meeting, Kharge congratulated party leaders on the "historic success" of the AICC session held in Ahmedabad on April 8-9, urging them to carry the message and resolutions of the session down to the district, mandal, block, and booth levels.

"You must have seen the resolution carefully. Now, that message must be communicated across all levels of the organisation," he said, noting that the General Secretary (Organisation) has already circulated a directive in this regard.

Highlighting what he described as a pattern of politically motivated action, Kharge pointed to recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) moves targeting Congress leaders, including the attachment of National Herald properties in Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

He also criticised the inclusion of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in what he called a "conspiratorial" charge sheet.

"This is clearly an act of political vendetta. 'Young Indian' is a non-profit company, which by definition cannot distribute or transfer AJL shares or properties. The BJP is spreading misinformation, and we must go to the people and tell them the truth," said Kharge.

Referring to earlier instances of alleged political targeting, Kharge cited the timing of central agency actions around the Raipur Congress session under his leadership.

"Even then, ED and CBI raids were used to try and derail our event. But we succeeded despite the pressure," he said.

He also mentioned that despite the freezing of Congress's bank accounts before the Lok Sabha elections, the party's strength had doubled in Parliament, emphasising, "Our resolve has only grown."

Kharge also addressed the party's unified stand with opposition allies against the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill, expressing satisfaction that the Supreme Court had taken cognisance of the key issues raised.

He specifically called out the attempt to politicise the concept of 'Waqf by User' and reiterated confidence in the judiciary.

"The BJP has gone all out to spread rumours and confuse the public. It is our responsibility to counter this narrative and raise the real issues troubling the country," Kharge said.

He concluded the meeting by reaffirming the party's focus on structured planning and continuous public engagement.

"We will keep working in a disciplined and coordinated way. We will listen to your suggestions and collectively decide on the next steps," he added. (ANI)

