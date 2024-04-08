Chandigarh, Apr 8 (PTI) Congress MLA from Phillaur seat Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Monday tendered his resignation as chief whip of the party in the Punjab Assembly.

He has sent his resignation to Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa, said party sources.

Chaudhary was learnt to have opposed the candidature of former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi who is being considered for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat by the Congress.

Chaudhary had pointed towards the former chief minister's electoral defeats from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur segments during the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

The Congress is yet to announce the candidates in Punjab for the Lok Sabha polls.

Chaudhary is the son of two-time Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary who died in January last year during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo yatra.

Chaudhary's mother Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary had unsuccessfully contested the Jalandhar parliamentary bypoll in May last year. She had lost to AAP candidate Sushil Rinku.

