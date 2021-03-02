By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The Congress saga of G-23 will continue as the group is planning a second event in Haryana's Kurukshetra district. While leaders are pointing guns and taking pot-shots at the decisions of the party, the party high command is assessing the situation,

According to sources, the party high command is dealing with the situation with care so that no wrong message goes to the party cadre. The top leadership is not in a mood to take action against senior leaders who gathered at the event of Gandhi Global Family in Jammu and has not sought for an explanation from them for their remarks. It is easy to understand that the top leadership is avoiding any kind of public embarrassment.

"Planning of a rally is underway in Kurukshetra district. Though it is yet to be finalised under which banner it would be held, G-23 leaders are not in a mood to normalise the tension building up after group opened a front in Jammu in which leaders like Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tiwari, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the party is getting weak which is weakening the opposition too. Sibal had advocated for Azad, saying, "We do not know why the party is not using the experience of Gulam Nabi Azad."

In response, party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said from the forum: "It would have been better if they helped the Congress in five poll-bound states. These are respected leaders and we respect them."

The leader said: "The one who has used the term 'used' does not know the legacy of the party. The man about whom the word has been used has been a Congress MP seven times.

"Soniaji made him the Chief Minister. Indiraji bestowed cabinet berth in central government. He has been general secretary in party and has exercised supervision over 20 states across the nation," the leader said.

A senior leader in the group, who wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi and was present at the Gandhi Global Family Function in Jammu, told ANI that no one from the AICC contacted them after the programme and "We are being advised to work for the Congress in poll-bound states but we have not been made a star campaigner by the party. If we go for campaigning it will included in the expense of a candidate and we have not been contacted and assigned any task but we will continue to raise our voices to strengthen the party and we will go the other states too."

Even on Monday the crisis went on to next level when senior leader of Congress raised questions about party's Alliance with Indian Secular Front (ISF). Anand Sharma tweeted that "Congress' alliance with parties like ISF and other such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, which forms the soul of the party. These issues need to be approved by the CWC. Congress cannot be selective in fighting communalists but must do so in all its manifestations, irrespective of religion and colour. The presence and endorsement by West Bengal PCC president is painful and shameful. He must clarify."

After that AICC Incharge of West Bengal Jitin Prasad wrote on Twitter, "Alliance decisions are taken keeping in mind the best interests of the party and the workers. Now is the time for everyone to join hands and work towards strengthening the prospects of the Congress in the poll bound states. @INCIndia @rssurjewala @adhirrcinc @AnandSharmaINC."

While West Bengal PCC Chief and Leader of the Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary tweeted that "Know ur facts @AnandSharmaINC ji CPI(M) led Left Front is leading the secular alliance in West Bengal of which Congress is an integral part. We are determined to defeat BJP's communal and divisive politics and an autocratic regime." (ANI)

