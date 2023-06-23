Shimla, Jun 23 (PTI) BJP leader and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday charged that the Congress government was responsible for the "deteriorating" law and order in Himachal Pradesh.

"Indifferent attitude of the government on the brutal murder of a youth in Chama district who was chopped into pieces and its failure to take quick action have lowered the credibility of the government," he alleged.

The leader of opposition in the assembly said the people's anger on the law and order issues was "fully justified".

Referring to the death of a person in Nalagarh and violent clashes between taxi unions in Shimla, Thakur said these are "examples of the worsening law and order situation" in the state.

"It appears that the government was spoiling the situation to divert the attention of people from the 10 guarantees given during the last assembly polls," he said, referring to the pre-poll promises made by the Congress.

